FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters gain upper hand but for how long?
AFTER 10 days of frantic activity, Rural Fire Service crews have managed to contain the Middle Creek Rd fire that had been burning in the Clarence Valley since July.
The blaze has so far burned around 5,700ha, and is one of 16 fires burning within the Clarence Valley area.
RFS crews will continue to monitor and patrol the fire ground and blackout where required. With worsening conditions over coming days, particularly increasing winds, residents should monitor conditions, take advice from firefighters in the area and follow their bush fire survival plan.
The success has come before another challenging period for the RFS, as tomorrow a very high fire danger has been declared tomorrow for the North Coast, Far North Coast, New England and Northern Slopes areas.
A reminder to all landholders and land managers to check previous pile burns and make sure they remain completely extinguished. If your area is now in the Bush Fire Danger Period you will need to obtain a Fire Permit before lighting up.
Smoke from a fire burning in the Shark Creek and Tyndale area, roughly 37ha in size, was blowing smoke across the Pacific Highway in the area, but is currently being controlled.
Other bush fire activity in the region includes:
- A bush fire is burning in the Barretts Creek Area. The fire is currently 1289 hectares in size and is being controlled utilising Aircrafts.
- A bush fire is burning in the Chambigne Area. The fire is currently 912 hectares in size and is being controlled.
- A bush fire is burning in the Wombat Creek Area. The fire is currently 113 hectares in size and is being controlled.
Advice
- Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan.
- Monitor conditions.
- Leaving early is the safest option.
Information
- Updates on this fire are also available at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling call 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737).
- Find out the latest Fire Danger Rating in your area at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737).
- For information on road conditions or closures, please call the NSW RMS on 131 700 or check LiveTraffic NSW. Remember roads may be closed without warning.
- For information on closures of National Parks associated with this fire, please visit the National Parks and Wildlife Service website.
- If you need to report a new fire or require urgent assistance, dial triple-0.