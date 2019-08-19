FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters gain upper hand but for how long?

UNDER CONTROL: RFS crews working hard to find all the hotspots at the Shark Creek Fire near Tyndale.

AFTER 10 days of frantic activity, Rural Fire Service crews have managed to contain the Middle Creek Rd fire that had been burning in the Clarence Valley since July.

The blaze has so far burned around 5,700ha, and is one of 16 fires burning within the Clarence Valley area.

RFS crews will continue to monitor and patrol the fire ground and blackout where required. With worsening conditions over coming days, particularly increasing winds, residents should monitor conditions, take advice from firefighters in the area and follow their bush fire survival plan.

The success has come before another challenging period for the RFS, as tomorrow a very high fire danger has been declared tomorrow for the North Coast, Far North Coast, New England and Northern Slopes areas.

A reminder to all landholders and land managers to check previous pile burns and make sure they remain completely extinguished. If your area is now in the Bush Fire Danger Period you will need to obtain a Fire Permit before lighting up.

Smoke from a fire burning in the Shark Creek and Tyndale area, roughly 37ha in size, was blowing smoke across the Pacific Highway in the area, but is currently being controlled.

Other bush fire activity in the region includes:

A bush fire is burning in the Barretts Creek Area. The fire is currently 1289 hectares in size and is being controlled utilising Aircrafts.

A bush fire is burning in the Chambigne Area. The fire is currently 912 hectares in size and is being controlled.

A bush fire is burning in the Wombat Creek Area. The fire is currently 113 hectares in size and is being controlled.

Advice

Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

Monitor conditions.

Leaving early is the safest option.

Monitor conditions in your area.

If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes.

