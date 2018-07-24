Bush Fire Danger Period to commence in the region

PARTS of the Northern Rivers will commence the Bush Fire Danger Period on Wednesday August 1, due to prevailing dry conditions.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) yesterday announced 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs) will enter the fire period, including Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tenterfield.

Rural Fire Service volunteers have been busy on the Northern Rivers and attended some 44 incidents last week.

NSW RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers said a number of factors, including local fuel conditions, are considered before declaring a variation to the statutory Bush Fire Danger Period that commences on October 1.

"Areas in the north of the state are experiencing extremely dry conditions and it is a worrying sign, especially given we have only received half of average rainfall during winter and no meaningful rain is forecast in the next few months,” Deputy Commissioner Rogers said.

"Conditions along the coast and especially west of the ranges are drier than average, which is of great concern leading into the bush fire season, especially given firefighters have attended 525 bush or grass fires in the past week alone, compared to 276 for the same period last year.”

During the Bush Fire Danger Period, land owners and managers are required to obtain a Fire Permit from their local Fire Control Centre before lighting any fires, including hazard reduction burns.

Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant said that despite current cold temperatures across the state, now is the time for residents and land managers to start preparing for the threat of bush fire.

"We saw with the Holsworthy fire in April, as well as a Watch and Act fire west of Port Macquarie just last week, that bush fires can strike out of season and it is vitally important to be prepared,” Mr Grant said.

"This means doing really simple things like cleaning your gutters, removing combustibles from your yard, ensuring hoses can reach all corners of your property and completing or updating your bush fire survival plan, so you and your family know what you will do in the event of a bush fire.”

"I encourage households to update or create a bush fire survival plan and make sure the whole family knows what to do when faced with a fire. It could save your lives.”

Information about hazard reduction burning and required notifications is available on the NSW RFS website at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/BFDP.