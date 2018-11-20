Bush festival given green light, but there's a catch

Rabbits Eat Lettuce had been planning Bohemian Beatfreaks for a Kippenduff property.

A BUSH festival has been given permission to proceed this weekend after a last-minute court battle against police.

But Bohemian Beatfreaks, organised by Rabbits Eat Lettuce Pty Ltd, has been moved interstate at the last minute.

The Northern Star understands the music and arts festival, which was planned to be held at Kippenduff from Friday to Sunday, has been moved to Cherrabah Resort near Warwick in Queensland.

The venue confirmed this, and the move has also been promoted in posts on social media.

Rabbits Eat Lettuce Pty Ltd took the NSW Police Force to the Land and Environment Court after police formally withdrew their support for the event.

Their lack of support meant the event would not meet development application requirements.

Justice Jim Moore's full judgment has not yet been released, but he today ruled the event could be held at Kippenduff, west of Casino.

According to court documents, Justice Moore was "satisfied that the Bohemian Beatfreaks festival 2018 scheduled for 23 to 25 November 2018 is safe for the purposes of Condition 7 of DA 2016.0007”.

Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay said he was aware Justice Moore had also handed down a host of conditions with this decision.

"The Richmond Police District respects the decision of the Land and Environment Court and welcome any court order to introduce additional safety measures at this event,” Supt Lindsay said.

But he said police were still concerned about the safety of the event as the proposal remained for the Kippenduff site.

"It's the NSW Police view that this site and festival remains unsafe,” he said.

"NSW Police and the Richmond Police District have public safety as a primary concern.”

He said police had attempted to liaise with organisers to address safety concerns before they withdrew their support, and before the matter wound up in court.

A spokeswoman for Southern Downs Regional Council - which covers the Warwick region - confirmed organisers had submitted a "temporary entertainment event permit” for this weekend's event.

"They have submitted one and that has been approved,” she said.

Organisers of Bohemian Beatfreaks had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.