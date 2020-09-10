Bush doofs: Hundreds of stoned ‘half naked hippies’ not on

OUT for some off-road weekend fun, a Cooya Beach man was appalled to discover ­hundreds of drug-addled "half-naked hippies" recovering after an illegal all-night bush party.

Driving along a remote logging track in the Mona Mona area, Brody Roberts never expected to encounter a rowdy mob of bush doofers last weekend.

"It was disgusting. There was rubbish and toilet paper and people sleeping and cars everywhere," he said.

"We would have passed over 100 people easy, when we came through at 8 or 9ish."

A GoPro still from video footage taken at an illegal bush party off Black Mountain Road, north west of Cairns.

Many police units were called to the site of the two-day festival off Black Mountain Road to disperse crowds and seize PA gear.

No arrests were made.

Mr Roberts was annoyed at the partygoers' apparent dis­respect for the natural environment of the Kuranda National Park.

"Every track we drove down there was cars everywhere and bottles of beer and food packets," he said. "This is what gets places locked down and us not being able to go there. We were not impressed with that."

Legal bush doof promoter Jacob McMillan had worked for 15 years to put on safe, council-approved parties on the Atherton Tablelands.

A legal bush doof promoter has spoken out against parties breaching COVID-19 regulations.

He was disappointed to hear about parties going ahead in breach of COVID-19 regu­lations. "There's a lot of illegal parties at the moment, which is really damaging for us," he said.

"All the (legal) promoters are out of work at the moment.

"We are allowed (a certain number) without a COVID-safe plan but you are not ­allowed to dance."

The organiser of the Root Bound festival slated for September 2021 at Ravenshoe was reluctant to speak out on covert parties because part of the attraction of the bush psytrance scene was the illicit ­nature of gatherings.

"It's hard to be really critical of illegal events but during COVID times, it's really damaging, especially to see it on the news," he said.

"I appreciate it happening because that's where the culture came from. It has always been underground."

Police say up to 300 people were moved on from a bush doof in the vicinity of the Mona Mona Aboriginal community last weekend.

Another illegal beach party was shut down by police at Wangetti last month where drug and public nuisance infringements were issued to a number of party goers.

Under a Queensland chief health officer COVID-19 directive issued on September 2 no more than 30 people are permitted at an outdoor gathering in a non-restricted area.

In regard to dancing, the law states a person who operates a "dance floor" other than a dance studio or dance class "must not operate that dance floor for dancing."

However couples getting married are permitted to dance with each other and their parents.

