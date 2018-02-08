Bus, two-car crash causes traffic chaos

Paramedics are on scene at Broadwater after a crash involving a bus and two cars

Paramedics are on scene at Broadwater after a crash involving a bus and two cars Trevor Veale

Update 3.23pm: SUGAR mill workers were among the first on scene of a three-vehicle "fender bender" on the Pacific Highway.

The workers were also members of the Woodburn State Emergency Service, unit controller Jim McCormack said.

Mr McCormack said his members worked to free one driver, who was trapped inside a mini bus involved in the collision.

A short time later, a SES crew from Woodburn arrived on scene along with two Rural Fire Service crews, police and ambulances on scene just after 1.30pm.

Traffic is easing in the area as the roadway is being cleared by emergency services.

Original story 3.12pm: TWO people have been taken to hospital after a bus crash involving two cars on the Pacific Highway.

Traffic is backed up the highway causing major delays on the motorway near Rileys Hill Rd, Broadwater since emergency services arrived on scene about 1.25pm

A 52-year-old man was treated for possible leg pain and a 60-year-old man was treated for minor injuries.

A third patient, who's age and gender could not be confirmed, was also treated for minior injuries.

Paramedics transported two of the three patients to Ballina District and Lismore Base Hospitals.