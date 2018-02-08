Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bus, two-car crash causes traffic chaos

Paramedics are on scene at Broadwater after a crash involving a bus and two cars
Paramedics are on scene at Broadwater after a crash involving a bus and two cars Trevor Veale
Claudia Jambor
by

Update 3.23pm: SUGAR mill workers were among the first on scene of a three-vehicle "fender bender" on the Pacific Highway.

The workers were also members of the Woodburn State Emergency Service, unit controller Jim McCormack said.

Mr McCormack said his members worked to free one driver, who was trapped inside a mini bus involved in the collision.

A short time later, a SES crew from Woodburn arrived on scene along with two Rural Fire Service crews, police and ambulances on scene just after 1.30pm.

Traffic is easing in the area as the roadway is being cleared by emergency services.

 

Original story 3.12pm: TWO people have been taken to hospital after a bus crash involving two cars on the Pacific Highway.

Traffic is backed up the highway causing major delays on the motorway near Rileys Hill Rd, Broadwater since emergency services arrived on scene about 1.25pm

A 52-year-old man was treated for possible leg pain and a 60-year-old man was treated for minor injuries.

A third patient, who's age and gender could not be confirmed, was also treated for minior injuries.

Paramedics transported two of the three patients to Ballina District and Lismore Base Hospitals.

Topics:  crash editors picks northern rivers crash northern rivers roads pacific highway

Lismore Northern Star
'Naked boy' beaten by officers': Byron demands answers

'Naked boy' beaten by officers': Byron demands answers

FOUR officers are under review after pinning down and beating a naked, 16-year-old boy in a Byron Bay laneway last month, police said.

Man who drowned at Fingal Head "loved surfing"

Emergency services undertook a significant recovery operation this morning.

Man who drowned at Fingal Head identified

Courtney Act, our queen of reality TV

Shane Jenek, better known as Courtney Act, is an Australian drag queen, pop singer, entertainer and reality television personality.

The singer and drag queen just won Celebrity Big Brother UK

Turtle hooked and helped by WIRES

One little turtle who got hooked.

A member of the public accidentally hooked it while out fishing

Local Partners