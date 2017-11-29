New bus service delivering for commuters

New commuter bus trial coming to Lismore will stop in Ballina, Lennox Head and Byron Bay.

A NEW commuter bus trial will allow residents to commute to Lismore from Ballina, Lennox Head and Byron Bay.

The trial will run for six months from December 4, delivered by Blanch's Bus Company.

It is the result of a collaboration between Lismore Sustainable Transport Group and Lismore MP Thomas George.

Social Futures' Transport Development Officer Alex Lewers said it was "a great win for commuters".

"This will be a cheap and direct service taking in the major employers and education institutions at a time that will be convenient for commuting," he said.

The service will depart from Byron Bay and pick up at Lennox Head (Beachfront Bus Zone) at 7:40am and Ballina (Tamar Street) at 8am and arrive at the Lismore Transit Centre at 8:40am stopping at Lismore Base Hospital and Southern Cross University along the way.

The return trip will depart Lismore Transit Centre at 5:15pm and follow the same route.

Mr Lewers confirmed the commuter bus will cost $6.60 for a single adult fare outside of Lismore with usual concessions applying.

For regular commuters, there is also the option to purchase an unlimited travel, daily pass for $12.00 or a weekly unlimited travel Freedom Pass for $36.00.

"For five-day-a-week commuters the weekly pass equates to $3.60 per trip, that's much cheaper than using the car for the same trip," he said.

"In addition to the commuter service, a new direct route from Lismore to Byron Bay and return will be available just in time for the summer holidays.

"This service will depart the Lismore Transit Centre at 8:40am every week day and return at 3:55pm."

For more information and to view the timetable visit www.goingplaces.org.au/new-commuter-bus-service-lismore/ or contact Blanch's Bus Company on (02) 6686 2144.

For anyone wishing to discuss public transport and interested in joining a transport working group in their area, contact Alex Lewers on 0402134311 or email alex.lewers@socialfutures.org.au.