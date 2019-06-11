Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACK: The stolen Shannbrook bus shelter was returned on Saturday night with no explanation.
BACK: The stolen Shannbrook bus shelter was returned on Saturday night with no explanation. Susanna Freymark
Community

Bus shelter mysteriously returned after it disappeared

Susanna Freymark
by
11th Jun 2019 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT THE end of May, students from Shannonbrook were surprised to see their bus shelter had disappeared.

On Saturday, the metal bus shelter was returned and re-installed.

Richmond Valley Council received a tip-off last week about the shelter's possible whereabouts and asked for it to be put back in its rightful place by Monday to prevent further action being taken, a council representative said.

"It's in good condition so the school kids who use it every day will be grateful,” she said.

The council's original Facebook post asking for the return of the bus shelter reached 35,678 people, had 11,984 post clicks with 1672 reactions, comments and shares.

The story was printed in the Express Examiner, The Northern Star and featured on radio and television.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Grave fears: Search for backpacker enters third day

    Grave fears: Search for backpacker enters third day

    News POLICE and SES crews are scouring bushland around Cape Byron for clues into the teenager's disappearance.

    • 11th Jun 2019 9:02 AM
    Surgery for man injured at Casino meatworks

    premium_icon Surgery for man injured at Casino meatworks

    News Boss of the meat company says there will be an investigation

    • 11th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
    'Absolute tools': destructive visitors renew 4WD debate

    premium_icon 'Absolute tools': destructive visitors renew 4WD debate

    Environment The ongoing incidents could see all vehicles banned from the beach

    Hope for school upgrade despite discovery of buried treasure

    premium_icon Hope for school upgrade despite discovery of buried treasure

    News Hundreds of artefacts were found after building permit approved