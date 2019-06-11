Bus shelter mysteriously returned after it disappeared

BACK: The stolen Shannbrook bus shelter was returned on Saturday night with no explanation.

AT THE end of May, students from Shannonbrook were surprised to see their bus shelter had disappeared.

On Saturday, the metal bus shelter was returned and re-installed.

Richmond Valley Council received a tip-off last week about the shelter's possible whereabouts and asked for it to be put back in its rightful place by Monday to prevent further action being taken, a council representative said.

"It's in good condition so the school kids who use it every day will be grateful,” she said.

The council's original Facebook post asking for the return of the bus shelter reached 35,678 people, had 11,984 post clicks with 1672 reactions, comments and shares.

The story was printed in the Express Examiner, The Northern Star and featured on radio and television.