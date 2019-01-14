Menu
Paramedics were called to the crash about 8pm.
Driver flown to hospital after bus rolls

by Cloe Read, Jo Glover and Thomas Morgan
14th Jan 2019 8:40 AM

THE driver of a bus that rolled down an embankment in the Gold Coast Hinterland with 14 people on board has been flown to hospital.

The bus is believed to have gone over an embankment off Lamington National Park Rd, near the O'Reilly's Rainforest Retreat, shortly after 8pm Sunday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services told The Courier-Mail Sunday night that all but the driver managed to escape the bus.

The driver was being treated for back, pelvic and abdominal pains at the scene after fire crews managed to cut access to the back of the bus to reach him.

He was later flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with "moderate injuries" to his abdomen, leg and plevis, according to Queensland Ambulance Service.

Emergency services said the passengers were all able to escape back to the nearby O'Reilly's Rainforest Retreat with "minor or no injuries".

Six were treated for minor injuries and were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The road is notorious for crashes and accidents due to its extremely narrow lanes, including single-laned areas, and blind bends.

