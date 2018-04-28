Menu
Brad William Simpson previously performed indecencies on buses, in a library and on a footpath.
Bus masturbator's problems for shrinks to discuss

John Weekes
by
28th Apr 2018 5:15 AM
A BUS masturbator and flasher's chances of any release from jail will be considered next month.

Mackay man Brad William Simpson's case was heard in Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday.

He has been in custody after a series of lewd public acts, with children among his victims.

The court on Friday heard psychiatrists had been examining what sort of programs and treatment were of benefit to Simpson.

A sex offender's hearing was pencilled in for May 8.

Justice Martin Burns was told Simpson, in his late 30s, would not need a support person at the hearing.

In Queensland, jailed sex offenders due to be released can be put on supervision orders, released on parole with supervision, or given continued detention.

In 2005, Simpson was sentenced for masturbating at women who passed his Mackay home.

Bus indecencies occurred in 2013 and 2015.

And in 2015, Simpson pleaded guilty to indecent treatment to children after exposing himself at a Mackay library. -NewsRegional

