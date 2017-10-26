Bus interchange planned for market site

The Byron Bay bus stop will be moved out of the town centre.

A BUS interchange will be built on part of the Byron Bay market site in a move to make the town centre more pedestrian and cycle-friendly.

The NSW Government has announced it will build the bus interchange in 2018 on the reserve in Butler Street, opposite the railway line, and will have direct access to the Byron town bypass.

A bus interchange is planned for Butler Reserve. Contributed Google Maps

Ken Gainger, General Manager of Byron Shire Council, said the announcement of the new interchange was significant for the community because it will take large passenger buses out of Jonson Street, a key target in the Byron Bay Masterplan.

Transport for NSW was planning to build the bus interchange on a part of the site that houses the Byron Farmers Market and the monthly community market.

The council sees the markets as valuable contributors to the economic and social fabric of the Byron Shire and is committed to finding alternative venues for them whilst the bus interchange is being built.

"Council has held meetings with the operators of the markets, and stall holders, about the changes and we are working together to activate the rail corridor and surrounding areas as potential interim market venues,” Mr Gainger said.

"Moving the bus interchange, which is currently near the Visitor Information Centre in Jonson Street, will reduce the number of large vehicles in town,” Mr Gainger said.

"The Byron Bay Town Centre Masterplan has identified improved pedestrian access and movement as priorities and this involves getting traffic out of the central business area and reclaiming it for locals and visitors,” he said.

"Council has exciting plans to activate the Railway Park precinct, Byron Street and the nearby rail corridor to encourage more people to walk, sit and use the open spaces in Byron Bay's CBD.

"These works will now be complemented by the new bus interchange linked to the town centre by a pedestrian walkway,” Mr Gainger said.

The Byron Bay bus interchange was a project of the NSW Government and Transport for NSW was developing plans which will be shared with the community when they are completed.

Byron Shire Council was working with the consultants to ensure that the designs are reflective of those contemplated in the Byron Bay Town Centre Master Plan.