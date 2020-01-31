Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fed up bus driver issues a warning. Picture: Grant McArthur
A fed up bus driver issues a warning. Picture: Grant McArthur
Offbeat

Bus driver sends message to selfish Mercedes

by Grant McArthur
31st Jan 2020 4:04 PM

MELBOURNE has a new hero.

A frustrated city bus driver took matters into his own hands when he found a brand new Mercedes parked in the bus zone at the top end of Lonsdale St - where he and hot passengers waiting for a ride - should have been.

 

The message is clear to the Mercedes driver. Picture: Grant McArthur
The message is clear to the Mercedes driver. Picture: Grant McArthur

MORE NEWS

MORDIALLOC FOOTBALL CLUB IN POLICE PROBE

'HE CHOKED': CAPPER CLAPS BACK AT FEV

The driver took lipstick and scrawled 'THIS IS A BUS ZONE' on the windscreen of the luxury car.

Having done the same to a selfishly-parked Ferrari last week, the driver promised to start carrying a permanent marker rather than borrowing lipstick from his passengers.

grant.mcarthur@news.com.au

@mcarthurg

More Stories

Show More
bus bus driver bus zone funny offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Church tries to stop priest suing over child sexual abuse

        premium_icon Church tries to stop priest suing over child sexual abuse

        News A serving priest alleges he was sexually abused while in the custody of Lismore Diocese as a child in the 1960s.

        Beloved health food shop saved

        premium_icon Beloved health food shop saved

        News SOME of its sister stores closed down last year, but this Lismore shop is staying...

        Stunning satellite imagery reveals natural fire recovery

        premium_icon Stunning satellite imagery reveals natural fire recovery

        News Images show how Rappville is recovering after the bushfires.

        200 extra truck movements a day

        premium_icon 200 extra truck movements a day

        News WONDERING why there are more trucks on the road than usual at these Northern Rivers...