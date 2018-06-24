BUS CRASH: Woman critical, 12 people taken to hospital

A WOMAN has been critically injured and 12 others have been taken to hospitals after a bus left the road and hit a tree west of Byron Bay overnight.

There were 16 passengers on board when the bus crashed off Main Arm Road at Mullumbimby at 10.55pm last night.

Emergency services, including the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, attended the scene with 12 passengers taken to hospitals around the district.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District have been advised one of the passengers, a 28-year-old woman from Darlinghurst, is in a critical condition in Lismore Base Hospital with spinal, chest and facial injuries.

Five passengers taken to Tweed Hospital, three were taken to Lismore Base Hospital, and four were taken to Byron Central Hospital.

The 56-year-old driver returned a negative roadside breath test. Inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Mullumbimby Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

