BUS CRASH: Traffic affected on Bangalow Rd

THERE have been two separate crashes on the Northern Rivers this afternoon, one involving a truck and car and the other involving a bus and car.

Emergency services have been called to both crashes -- one at Tintenbar and the other at Binna Burra.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were on their way to the scene on the corner of Tamarind Drive and Tintenbar Rd.

She said initial reports indicated a car and truck had collided and a woman in her mid-40s may be injured.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Transport Management Centre said traffic was affected in both directions on Bangalow Rd at Binna Burra, after a crash involving a bus and a car.

The crash happened near the intersection with Binna Burra Road and Friday Hut roads about 3pm.

Traffic is particularly heavy heading eastbound towards Bangalow.

The road remains open at this stage.

Police are on scene.

More details on both crashes to come.