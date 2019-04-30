Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BUS CRASH: Traffic affected on Bangalow Rd

Cathy Adams
Liana Turner
by and
30th Apr 2019 3:16 PM

THERE have been two separate crashes on the Northern Rivers this afternoon, one involving a truck and car and the other involving a bus and car.

Emergency services have been called to both crashes -- one at Tintenbar and the other at Binna Burra.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were on their way to the scene on the corner of Tamarind Drive and Tintenbar Rd.

She said initial reports indicated a car and truck had collided and a woman in her mid-40s may be injured.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Transport Management Centre said traffic was affected in both directions on Bangalow Rd at Binna Burra, after a crash involving a bus and a car.

The crash happened near the intersection with Binna Burra Road and Friday Hut roads about 3pm.

Traffic is particularly heavy heading eastbound towards Bangalow.

The road remains open at this stage.

Police are on scene.

More details on both crashes to come.

bangalow road binna burra bus crash tintenbar truck crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'I sent my kid into a crime scene': Distress after stabbing

    premium_icon 'I sent my kid into a crime scene': Distress after stabbing

    Crime A MUM has been left frustrated and distressed after she dropped her child off to school without being told a stabbing had occurred earlier today.

    • 30th Apr 2019 2:19 PM
    UPDATE: Woman, 31, charged over stabbing of teacher

    UPDATE: Woman, 31, charged over stabbing of teacher

    Crime Suffolk Park woman has been refused bail

    ‘Dental fillings, vaccines damaged me’: Wannabe pollie

    premium_icon ‘Dental fillings, vaccines damaged me’: Wannabe pollie

    Politics Holistic health practitioner want to be our next MP

    94 construction jobs created with $4.7m Kyogle project

    premium_icon 94 construction jobs created with $4.7m Kyogle project

    News The expansion will also create more aged care places