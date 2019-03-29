Menu
Emergency services were called to the scene about 7.30am.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 7.30am.
BUS CRASH: Driver, passengers assessed by paramedics

Liana Turner
by
29th Mar 2019 8:55 AM
EMERGENCY services were called to a crash involving a bus and car in Lismore this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the corner of Woodlark and Dawson Sts about 7.30am.

"There were five people on the bus who we were assisting,” he said.

"They all appear to be uninjured.”

He said paramedics assessed the bus driver, who declined transport to hospital.

"It appears no one was transported to hospital,” he said.

He said paramedics left the scene shortly before 8.30am.

It's understood police also attended the incident.

