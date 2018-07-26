Menu
The Central Queensland Plane Spotting Blog has shared photos of a bus attempting to rescue the Air Fraser Island Airvan ahead of high tide.
VIDEO: Watch recovery after bus and plane bogged on Fraser

Amber Hooker
by
26th Jul 2018 8:09 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM

UPDATE 10.30am: 

Rainbow Beach Recovery, Repairs and Services have retrieved the stranded bus on Fraser Island. 

Watch the footage below attained by Fifty Shades of Fraser Island. 

THE perils of the beach and high tide have claimed another victim on Fraser Island.

This time, a well-intentioned bus driver was reportedly attempting to tow the Air Fraser Island Airvan out after it became bogged in wet sand.

The Central Queensland Plane Spotting Blog this morning shared photos of the incident on the island, infamous for washing out vehicles bogged on the beach.

Photos show what appear to be passengers watching on during the day-time rescue attempt, but come nightfall and high tide water was lapping over the tires at the bus.

Further information is not available at this time.

