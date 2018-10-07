Burvill, Shields back with a bang

Casino opening batsman Adam Shields scored an unbeaten half century in the first round of the FNC LJ Hooker League Twenty20 competition.

Casino opening batsman Adam Shields scored an unbeaten half century in the first round of the FNC LJ Hooker League Twenty20 competition. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

RETURNING batsmen Tobyn Burvill and Adam Shields scored unbeaten half centuries in the first round of Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Twenty20 cricket.

Burvill also took 4-10 from 2.3 overs for Lennox Head (3-121) in a comfortable seven-wicket win over Alstonville (119) at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head, on Saturday.

It has been three years since Burvill last played in the competition and he looked right at home when he opened the batting and scored 56 not out.

Alstonville bounced back with a win over Pottsville in a rain-affected match where the reliable Kristiaan Ezzy made 32.

The third game, between Lennox Head and Pottsville, was washed out with Pottsville on 2-39 after five overs chasing 125.

They claimed the points on run rate with Lennox Head having been 3-34 after five overs.

Meanwhile, Shields led the Casino Cavaliers to a thrilling win over Tintenbar-East Ballina on the second last ball of the game at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

It was a big effort from Shields, who was the only Casino batsman to reach double figures, finishing on 56 not out chasing 98 with only two wickets in the shed.

Shields, a former NSW Country and Australian Country representative, has not played in the Hooker League for a decade.

He was unable to repeat his effort in the Cavaliers' second game against Murwillumbah when he was dismissed for a duck.

Casino finished its 20 overs on 9-101 with Murwillumbah (5-104) chasing down the target with 16 balls to spare.

The third game, between Tintenbar-East Ballina and Murwillumbah, was washed out.

The games between Ballina Bears, Cudgen and Marist Brothers at Fripp Oval, Ballina, were washed out after the covers leaked overnight Friday.

TWENTY20 SCORES

Lennox Head 3-121 (T Burvill 56 not out; A Vanderdonk 2-31) d Alstonville 119 (A Lindsay 35; T Burvill 4-10).

Alstonville 3-70 (K Ezzy 32)

d Pottsville 5-87 (S Syed 23; F Campey 2-11) on comparative run rate.

Pottsville 2-39 (J Bennett 13)

d Lennox Head 9-124 (A Gordon 23; M Granger 3-19, D Thoms 3-37) on comparative run rate.

Casino Cavaliers 8-98 (A Shields 55 not out; B Frost 3-6) d Tintenbar-East Ballina 8-97

(S Leahy 27, D Dirou 20; B Franks 2-16, A Nowlan 2-26).

Murwillumbah 5-104 (Z Jones 22 not out; A Nowlan 2-12) d

Casino Cavaliers 9-101 (T Bennett 24, B Franks 20; G Parmenter 4-13, S Singh 3-17).