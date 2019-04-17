Burst water main floods Casino CBD street

FLOODED: Council has closed a section of Barker St in the Casino CBD after a water main under the street burst earlier this morning.

FLOODED: Council has closed a section of Barker St in the Casino CBD after a water main under the street burst earlier this morning. Richmond Valley Council

IT was a wet start to the morning after a water main burst under the street in Casino's CBD.

Richmond Valley Council closed a section a section of Barker Street to repair the damage.

A council spokeswoman said a works crew had been on-site to repair the water main, located under the pavement immediately west of the intersection of Barker St and Walker St.

The spokeswoman said while the water main has been repaired, and the water supply restored to CBD businesses, the road will remain closed for several hours while the section of excavated asphalt is repaired.

The westbound lane of Barker St between the Mafeking Lamp on the corner of Walker and Barker Streets, and Centre St will also be closed for the duration of these repairs.