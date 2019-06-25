Burst water main closes Ballina school

BURST PIPE: Ballina public School has asked all parents and carers to collect their children as the school has no water due to a burst water main.

BALLINA Public School has announced that, due to a burst water main, they are without water.

Photos posted on the school's Facebook page show what appears to be a large hole on a school crossing caused by a burst water main.

While there is no danger, Ballina Shire Council has advised the school to ask all parents and carers to come and collect their children from school.

However, the school has said it will remain open for students who cannot be collected.

The council says it is working to restore water services as quickly as possible.