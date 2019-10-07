Burst pipe puts dampener on holiday fun

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - The reopening of Tenterfield War Memorial Baths has been delayed due to equipment failure.

TENTERFIELD Pool remains closed, despite the generous donation of water to fill it.

Tenterfield Shire Council said "preparations have been going full steam for the anticipated opening” on the weekend, but an unexpected equip,ent failure meant the anticipated opening has been delayed.

The council said: "It's been a challenging exercise given that the pool laid dormant over winter and the remaining existing water was being reused to reduce water consumption. Unfortunately, during groundworks, the vintage air compressor required for pool filtration and backwash processes blew a vein and seized, halting the preparations and sending the quality of the pool water backwards”.

The council staff and the pool contractors now have the filtration system up and running again with a new compressor and are working to get the pool water to a crystal clear quality, suitable for the health and wellbeing of the community to enjoy.

It is now anticipated that the Tenterfield Pool will now have its grand opening day for summer season on Saturday, October 26, 10 am to 2.00 pm, with a free fun day and swimming clinic. There will be activities for the whole family and the swim club will be running a sausage sizzle.

"Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause but regrettably the water quality will not be suitable for opening the pool this long weekend”, mayor Peter Petty said.