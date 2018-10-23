Burst of heat to bake the Gympie region

SCORCHER FRIDAY: The map above shows Gympie will bear the brunt of some hot weather which is set to break a four year record.

SCORCHER FRIDAY: The map above shows Gympie will bear the brunt of some hot weather which is set to break a four year record. Higgins Storm Chasing

GET ready for a scorcher on Friday with temperatures set to break a four year record in the Gympie region.

A Higgins Storm Chasing spokesman said temperatures are expected to reach 35C.

"Its certainly not a heatwave by any stretch, but Wednesday is likely to see the first taste of summer-like heat with maximums becoming widespread above 30C and some areas like Ipswich and Gatton pushing 33C," the spokesman said.

"A bit of reprieve is expected on Thursday, although inland areas are likely to see the temperature sky-rocket.

"Then Friday is likely to see temperatures sky-rocket across the southeast Queensland where many places may see their hottest October day in four years (since records were obliterated when multiple locations recorded back to back 40C days across the southeast).

The heat is expected to last until next week.

"The heat is expected to linger to slightly above average across the weekend before a rapid cool change occurs on Monday, so some areas could end up seeing a run of 5, 6 or more days in a row above 30C across southeast Queensland, but only one or two of those days should be at the upper end of the spectrum," the spokesman said.

Friday's forecast:

Gympie 35C, Gayndah 37C, Ipswich 34C, Gatton 34C, Miles 36C, Archerfield 35C, Beaudesert 35C, Maryborough 33C and Brisbane 34C.