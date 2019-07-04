Burnt dreams: Cancer diagnosis rocks boatie after fire

BURNT DREAMS: Errol Lindsay surveys the charred remains of his fishing boat at Lake Cootharaba.

THE son of Errol Lindsay, whose boat was destroyed in a Lake Cootharaba arson attack, said the "scum" responsible ruined his father's dream of living out his days on the water.

Lawrence Lindsay said his 76-year-old father had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time and now, without a boat, was struggling to get out and do what he loved- fishing.

On the evening of June 21, Errol and his lifelong mate John Clarke had their boats set alight as they were moored at the lake's edge.

"All my dad wants to do for the remainder of his time is get out there and fish, that's how he wants to go," Lawrence said.

"And these scum have ruined that for him."

Support from the community has been a silver lining for the family.

A replacement boat for Errol is set to be complete by next Tuesday, the same day of his appointment at Nambour General Hospital to discuss chemotherapy.

"I have a hard run ahead of me but I've beat cancer before and I'll do it again," Errol said.

Dozens of people have donated to help build Errol the new boat, in the way of time, money and equipment.

He said it would take him and a handful of helpers about 200 hours to get the boat ready for the water.

Errol Lindsay builds a new boat after his previous boat was set alight while moored at Lake Coootharaba in June.

And in just over a week the boat is already halfway complete.

"I cannot believe the generosity," Errol said.

"My son is working full-time but he's coming up to help, I have one chap who I helped build a boat for a few years ago and people I don't even know making donations.

"Fibreglass companies have even reached out to give us resin."

Lawrence said people from all over Australia had offered support since a Facebook fundraiser was set up.

"Someone in Victoria can give us an outboard motor and now we're trying to figure out how to get it up here," Lawrence said.

"Hopefully we can get dad back into it and hopefully all goes well with his treatment."

Mr Clarke had a secondary boat and fellow fisherman donated him a new net.

He was able to get back to work as a commercial fisherman.

Errol believes the culprit of the arson will be found.

"They'll be sitting around having a beer and they'll let it slip to someone," he said.

"It will come out eventually."