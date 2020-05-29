Future revealed for Tweed clubhouse gutted by fire

Inside of the Cudgen Leagues Club after the fire earlier this month.

THE Cudgen Rugby League clubhouse will definitely be rebuilt and today members will find out from engineers and insurance assessors the full extent of work required.

The community was shocked on May 5 when flames engulfed the clubhouse that served so many organisations and was regarded as the heart and soul of the region.

Club manager Nathan Kerr said they would determine the way forward based on the structural integrity of the Wommin Bay Rd clubhouse this week, but he said one thing was certain.

"We will definitely be rebuilding."

While the rugby league club is the governing body for the clubhouse, Mr Kerr said discussions on future plans would include the cricket club and bowls club, which shared the premises.

Club director Mick Kennedy said he estimated the league club had lost about 75 per cent of its club and contents, including equipment and memorabilia dating back to 1910.

"All the kitchens are gone. The reception area is gone. The bars are gone," he said.

However, the dressing sheds might be salvageable and fortunately about four years ago the club had the foresight to digitally copy and save all the photographs.

"We've got football starting up in four weeks. We might be able to use the grounds," he said.

The club had been inundated with support, people offering to work pro bono, prepare designs and put up tents and seating for games to proceed, he said.

"A lot of people have put their hands up to help out.

"We'll just get it back alive - that'll be good."

Kingscliff RSL sub-branch president Brian Vickery said the sub-branch, which had a meeting room at the clubhouse, would wait until the league club had determined its future to have a better idea of where it was going.

Mr Vickery said their room had not been fire-affected but had received smoke and water damage and the ceiling had collapsed, destroying their furniture.

He said they were excited to find intact their most prized possessions, an honour board dating back to 1947 and a set of five armed services flags, and hoped they could be restored.

"This week we'll spend investigating what we've got left, what we can restore and how we can go about restoring it," Mr Vickery said.

NSW fire investigators have been unable to determine the cause of the fire but determined it originated in an office adjacent to the reception area.

Police are continuing their investigations into the cause of the fire.

Articles contributed by Margie Maccoll were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute of Journalism and Ideas.