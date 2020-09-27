BURNS, BIKES, BROWN SNAKES: Busy week for chopper

Ambulance and helicopter paramedics treat a man believed to have been bitten by a brown snake near Kyogle.

THE WESTPAC chopper has been called out across the region in the past week for hospital transports.

They have ranged from medical emergencies, burns, bike crashes and even a brown-snake bite.

Last Sunday, the chopper was called to Grafton Base Hospital to fly a 37-year-old female suffering from a medical condition.

She was taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.



On Monday, the chopper made an urgent medical transfer from Coffs Harbour Hospital to John Hunter Hospital.

The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team stabilised the 69-year-old male patient who is suffering a serious medical condition.



On the same day, the chopper flew at around 2pm to Glen Innes Hospital to take a patient to Royal Brisbane Hospital Burns Unit.

The 16-year-old male patient was suffering steam burns to his upper body from a distillery was stabilised by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team and taken for specialist medical treatment.

Later that night, the chopper was tasked at 930pm last night to carry out an urgent medical retrieval from Grafton Base Hospital to GCUH. The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team stabilised the 66yo male patient who was suffering a serious medical condition.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter on another mission.

On Tuesday, the chopper carried out an urgent medical retrieval from Coffs Harbour Hospital to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney. The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team stabilised the 42-year-old female patient who is suffering a serious medical condition. She was flown in a stable condition.



Wednesday morning, the chopper was tasked to a report of a snake bite at Grevillia north of Kyogle. ASNSW Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team has treated the 60yo male patient with Anti Venom after he was bitten by what was believed to be an Eastern Brown Snake. He was flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

Thursday morning the helicopter responded to a report of a cyclist that had come off his bike on Broken Head Road Broken Head suffering queried serious injuries.

ASNSW Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated the 60-year-old male who was riding with a group and a stick lodged in his spokes causing the fall. He was treated, stabilised and was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with head and facial injuries for further treatment.

On Thursday at 4am a man was placed in a medically induced coma after he was hit by a vehicle on the Bruxner Highway between Alstonville and Ballina. He suffered multiple injuries (legs, pelvis, head) and was treated on scene by NSWA paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.

The patient was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

On Friday, a 91-year-old female was flown to John Hunter Hospital suffering a medical condition requiring specialist treatment.

The patient was by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team prior to the flight to Newcastle.

A photo taken of the Westpac Rescue Chopper searching the area near Lake Arragan campground for a missing woman. Photo: Steve Otton

On Saturday, the chopper was called to two medical transfers. The first was at Coffs Harbour Hospital to transfer a 74 year old female to Gold Coast University Hospital suffering a medical condition requiring specialist treatment.

The chopper was then called to Grafton Hospital to transfer a 62-year-old female to Gold Coast University Hospital suffering a medical condition requiring specialist treatment.

Finally, just before 10pm last night the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to assist at Tenterfield.

Once the aircraft medical team arrived at the hospital they along with the staff prepared an 82-year-old male for transport.

The man was flown to the Lismore Base Hospital suffering from a medical condition, he is believed to be in a stable condition.