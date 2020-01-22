Judicial chaos: Offenders charged while leaving court

GROUNDHOG DAY: Leaving court on Monday, three offenders didn’t make it past the traffic lights before they were slapped with new charges. Photo: Trevor Veale

AFTER leaving court, having just pleaded guilty to various charges, five offenders took little time to work out a way to find themselves back before a judge.

Stationed outside Gatton Magistrates Court, police saw three people exit the courthouse only to get in their cars and commit offences behind the wheel.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said the three were picked up for driving offences before they had travelled more than 200m down the road.

"There were a couple of mobile phone infringements - they were on their phones," Sgt Windsor said.

"That fine is now in excess of $1000, which makes it a very expensive phonecall."

The third offender kept his hands off his phone but instead decided to perform a burnout, with the courthouse still visible in his mirrors.

Later that day, police pulled over another two offenders who had pleaded guilty to driving offences and had been disqualified from driving.

"Within 24 hours, they were caught driving again," Sgt Windsor said.

Unable to give up driving for even a day, the offenders only made matters worse for themselves, landing a fresh court date with the prospect of a lengthy disqualification period to come.

"Because they are facing a charge of driving while disqualified by court order, they're facing a mandatory two-year disqualification and that's in excess of any fine or other penalty the court may impose," Sgt Windsor said.

"Anyone who chooses to do that really is making a huge mistake."

Police had stationed a "spotter" outside court, tasked with noting anyone leaving court who broke the law.

"He was making observations, inclusive of matters before the court," Sgt Windsor said.

"Interceptions were conducted as offenders drove away."