Burnouts on Lismore oval lead to two arrests

RESISTING ARREST: A man and a woman were arrested in Lismore around 2am after police allege they were doing burnouts, seemed affected by alcohol or drugs and refused to take a breath test around 2am on Thursday.

WHILE the majority of residents were asleep around 1am on Thursday, one couple was allegedly driving across a sporting field and then resisting arrest when police tried to conduct a breath test.

A Richmond Police District spokesman said officers were called to reports of a vehicle on a Goonellabah football ground earlier today.

“Two officers responded to reports of a car doing burnouts on Western Oval off McDermott Ave, Goonellabah,” he said.

“The found a car with a man, 27, driving and woman, 25, passenger and both appeared to be affected by alcohol or drugs.”

The police spokesman said the pair became argumentative with police.

“They resisted arrest and were taken to Lismore Police Station where the woman was found to have an outstanding warrant,” he said.

“When they refused a breath test they were charged on this and other matters.”

He said the man and the woman will appear in Lismore Local Court later today.