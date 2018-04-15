Burnoff alert: access will be restricted during fire

IF YOU see smoke near Paterson Hill in the Byron Shire next Tuesday April 17 don't be alarmed.

Between 10am and 5pm Fire and Rescue NSW in partnership with the Rural Fire Service and National Parks and Wildlife Service are intending to do prescribed burns 1.5km south east of the Byron Bay town centre, weather permitting.

If conditions are not favourable, the burn may be postponed until conditions are suitable, preferably within the next few weeks.

The purpose of the prescribed burn is to reduce the fuel loads and provide for asset protection from potential wildfire that could occur in the ensuing fire season.

It will also promote the restoration of the Byron Bay Dwarf Graminoid Clay Heath, an Endangered Ecological Community that requires fire for its survival.

For public safety access to Ruskin Street and Paterson Street will be restricted between 9am-5pm during burn operations to allow fire crews free access to facilitate the burn.

Motorists are urged to adhere to smoke warning signs and to reduce speed if smoke is affecting visibility.

Fire authorities will monitor the fire ground until the areas are declared safe.

Walking in or near the fire affected area is discouraged for at least three weeks post the fire, as there is high risk of fire-affected tress falling unexpectedly.

Council will further advise the community via Facebook and Council's website in the 24 to 48 hours prior to the actual burn to allow local residents to make preparations, such as:

Removing washing off clothes lines.

Closing windows and doors on the day to reduce smoke affects.

Keeping pets indoors or safely restrained.

If you experience any problems arising from the burn, please contact RFS Commander Graeme Wakely on 6685 6266.