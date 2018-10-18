Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Burnett man charged with raping employee

MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by
18th Oct 2018 1:49 PM | Updated: 1:53 PM

A 48-YEAR-OLD Mondure man has been charged with two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of deceptive recruitment this morning.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sexual Crime Group and Sex Crimes Unit, with assistance from the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Border Force, have arrested the man as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a woman near Murgon last year.

The alleged victim, a 23-year-old foreign English National was in Australia on a working holiday visa and travelled to a Mondure property in January 2017.

Police will allege the 48-year-old man sexually assaulted the woman on a number of occasions while she was working on the rural property.

This morning, investigators from Sex Crimes Unit and police from Kingaroy and Murgon executed a search warrant at Mondure and arrested the 48-year-old man.

He has been charged with two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of deceptive recruitment.

The man is expected to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court later today or tomorrow.

Police are appealing for any person with knowledge of similar offences to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

australian border force australian federal police editors picks kingaroy police murgon magistrates court murgon police rape sexual assault south burnett crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    20 crashes in 7 years: Plea for help on dangerous road

    premium_icon 20 crashes in 7 years: Plea for help on dangerous road

    News AFTER the tragic death of a young woman on Bangalow Rd, nearby residents are pleading with authorities to install safety measures.

    • 18th Oct 2018 2:30 PM
    Video of 'unbelievable' teen arrest in Lismore goes viral

    Video of 'unbelievable' teen arrest in Lismore goes viral

    News Out of control police arrest of juveniles in Lismore sparks fury

    Bestiality, child porn among man's 214 charges

    premium_icon Bestiality, child porn among man's 214 charges

    Crime The man allegedly stole large amounts of underwear from homes

    Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    premium_icon Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    Council News The new estate is set to open up the west of Lismore

    Local Partners