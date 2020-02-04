Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNER: A South Burnett man says he's heading to work today for the very last time after scoring division one in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.
WINNER: A South Burnett man says he's heading to work today for the very last time after scoring division one in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.
News

RETIRING EARLY: South Burnett man wins Div 1 Lotto

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
3rd Feb 2020 1:48 PM | Updated: 4th Feb 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTH Burnett man says he's heading to work today for the very last time after scoring division one in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The local man held one of the six division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw, taking home a prize of $692,782.72.

Confirming his win with a Golden Casket official the winning man revealed he was still in shock after making the discovery yesterday.

"Thank you so much," he said.

"It just seems so surreal at the moment!

"I went into the newsagency yesterday to check my ticket.

"It was amazing. I just about collapsed!

"I was lost for words. I was completely speechless.

"I slept with my ticket under my pillow last night! I just can't get over it.

"I'm still in shock!"

When asked how he planned to enjoy his life-changing prize, the winner said it was time to finally relax.

"I'm actually on my way to work, can you believe that?" he laughed.

"But this will be the last time! I'm retiring immediately!

"I've worked hard all my life so I've earnt this.

"I'll spend my spare time going to the beach and just doing the things I'm really passionate about.

"It's a dream come true!"

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning entry at Blackbutt News.

Blackbutt News owner Debra Palmer said she couldn't be happier for her winner.

"This is the second time we've sold a division one winning entry," she said.

"The last time was about seven years ago so it's great to do it again.

"It's great to see this prize go to such a deserving and lovely man.

"We are so happy for him and are sure he will really enjoy his prize!"

lotto
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Storms deliver 50mm of rain, 96km/h wind gusts

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Storms deliver 50mm of rain, 96km/h wind gusts

        Weather A "VIGOROUS" southerly change has swept through the region. ***SEE THE PHOTOS***

        • 4th Feb 2020 6:36 AM
        Why ’tropical paradise’ beaches can be deadly, dangerous

        premium_icon Why ’tropical paradise’ beaches can be deadly, dangerous

        News Senior lifesaver issues dire warning after drowning

        Ballina girl helps ice hockey team win bronze medal

        premium_icon Ballina girl helps ice hockey team win bronze medal

        News THE Netherlands is a long way from the beaches of Ballina, but Samantha Brophy...

        Search continues to uncover toxic danger on our firegrounds

        premium_icon Search continues to uncover toxic danger on our firegrounds

        News SCIENTISTS are testing soil across the Northern Rivers and Rous County Council will...