Burgess shows off stunning weight loss

It caused a minor meltdown on social media and Fitzy and Wippa weren't going to let Sam Burgess get away with a not-so-candid topless photograph he posted on Instagram.

The retired Rabbitoh caught up with the Nova breakfast radio hosts on Thursday morning and Wippa was quick to sympathise with the 31-year-old who can't seem to escape the paparazzi.

"How frustrating the other day, you're there at training and you've got your shirt up and someone's taken a photo," Wippa said. "You were trying to be private, they're all over you mate."

Burgess: "Honestly, Wippa I can't believe it. I'm trying to get a bit of peace and quiet and the camera's just snapping away as I've got my shirt off."

Wippa: "Just horrible. Then you had to post it on your own page."

Burgess: "I thought I'd better share it, because it didn't really happen if it's not on Instagram."

The photo received dozens of comments from the NRL community.

"Oh My God," Braith Anasta replied.

"Wow," wrote Josh Mansour.

Jace Clark added: "You've got a lot better at that editing app you were telling me about."

Burgess is in remarkable shape for a retired player as he takes full advantage of being around a professional set-up as an assistant at South Sydney.

He revealed he'd lost a stack of weight after ballooning a bit when he called an end to his career last year.

"Let's just say I'm fluctuating," Burgess said. "When I first retired I fluctuated a little bit upwards. I've been back in training now and I'm back to normal. I lost about 10kgs."

The single dad is keeping a tight lip on whether anyone else is getting to enjoy the fruits of his labour. "Listen, I don't kiss and tell," he said.

Burgess with his children.

Burgess said he would be spending Father's Day at his brother, Tom's house.

"We're pretty restricted with the bubble, with the NRL, but we are just getting together with the family and the kids," he said. "Tommy's got a pool at his place so we'll get the kids there, have a little swim around."

Originally published as Burgess shows off stunning weight loss