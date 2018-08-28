Menu
A man has claimed he has "never been so ripped off" as to purchasing a $15 chicken roll in Byron Bay.
BURGER OUTRAGE: Man regrets 'one bite for $15'

JASMINE BURKE
28th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
A MAN has claimed he has "never been so ripped off” after buying a $15 bite-sized burger in Byron Bay.

Steve Colman took to Facebook's Byron Bay Community Board to express his anger over the chicken roll from one of the town's many eateries.

A picture of the roll shows it to be slider size.

"I'm spewing. Could've got a good burger, chips and a drink from BayGer,” Mr Colman said.

But, he said, he was in a rush and hungry, and after a quick fix.

His post attracted more than 120 comments, with a number of people labelling the price of the burger "robbery”.

Amelia MacQueen declared Mr Colman's meal a "one bite for $15”.

Stephanie Paris: "I remember when this type of burger was $2.90 at the Empire in Mullum.”

Glenn Reeve gave the tip of a trip to Woolworths: "Whole free-range chicken, cooked, $10. Six rolls, $2.50. You do the maths.”

Manuela Koenig said Mr Colman could've got a whole meal for $15 at The Middle Pub in Mullumbimby.

Tim Cassidy wrote: "It probably has golden turmeric dust on it. Mate, you got a bargain!”

Simon Fitzpatrick: "Welcome to Byron Bay ... slow down, chill out and cough up $$$$.”

Lemo's owner Marika Gava with their popular burger outside the front of the store in Casino.
Lemo's owner Marika Gava with their popular burger outside the front of the store in Casino. Marc Stapelberg

But Northern Star readers know where to get a bargain.

You recently voted for the Northern Rivers' best burger in a poll, providing a list of options for a hearty feed.

Among them was the Big Truckie Burger - a meat pattie, two rashers of bacon, egg, pineapple, onion, lettuce, tomato, beetroot and cheese, sandwiched between an eight-inch roll - which cost $9.50 at Lemo's at Casino.

That sounds pretty good to us.

    Local Partners