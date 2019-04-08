Racist Burger King ad slammed

Burger King is being called out for an advertisement for its new chicken sandwich, the Vietnamese Sweet Chilli Tendercrisp.

The ad, which aired in New Zealand, features several fast food customers attempting - and failing - to eat the chicken sandwich using giant chopsticks.

"Take your tastebuds all the way to Ho Chi Minh City with our Vietnamese Sweet Chilli Tendercrisp, part of our Tastes of the World range. Available for a limited time only," a caption for the ad read on Instagram.

Mario Mo, a Korean New Zealander, posted a video of the ad to her Twitter slamming the brand's use of chopsticks with a sarcastic, "So this is the new Burger King ad for a 'Vietnamese' burger ok coolcoolcoolcoolcool CHOPSTICKS R HILARIOUS right omg etc".

So this is the new Burger King ad for a “Vietnamese” burger ok coolcoolcoolcoolcool CHOPSTICKS R HILARIOUS right omg etc 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/zVD8CN04Wc — 마리아. Maria. (@mariahmocarey) April 4, 2019

Soon after Mo posted the video, it went viral pulling in over 2.1 million views as of Monday morning, and hundreds of comments from Twitter users expressing their own outrage at the company's approval of the ad.

Mo told HuffPost she decided to post the video because she was shocked to see it in the first place.

"Because I couldn't believe such blatantly ignorant ads are still happening in 2019, it honestly took me a second to work out what the heck I was looking at," Mo told HuffPost in a message.

"(People of colour) are constantly having to deal with microaggressions as well as outright hatred and it just never ends," she added.

Burger King did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is not the first time brands have been called out for being culturally insensitive when using chopsticks in marketing campaigns.

In November, Dolce & Gabbana apologised after receiving backlash for a series of "racist" ads that used an Asian model using chopsticks to eat pizza and other Italian foods.

In 2017, The New York Times came under fire for its inappropriate positioning of chopsticks in a photograph announcing the yet-to-be opened "Asian-inspired" steak house, Jade Sixty.

Twitter pointed out the chopsticks were placed in an upright manner - a chopsticks etiquette faux pas as, in Japanese culture, upright chopsticks indicate death or suggest a funeral offering.

The New York Times replaced the photo to one without chopsticks.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished with permission.