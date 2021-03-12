Burger joint changes name, sparks street dining debate

Burger joint, Dirtys made an inquiry to Lismore City Council to expand footpath dining into the adjacent carpark.

Burger joint, Dirtys made an inquiry to Lismore City Council to expand footpath dining into the adjacent carpark.

A change has come to one of Lismore's favourite burger joints, with the Dirty Wilson now known as Dirtys.

But an inquiry made by the business to Lismore City Council has sparked discussion about on-street dining in the town that could see bigger changes in the CBD.

Dirtys owner Emily Bonotto said while they don't currently have plans to expand seating onto the road, they did make a preliminary inquiry to the council on the procedure and cost of extending existing footpath dining into the adjacent carpark space.

"We were just putting feelers out, to ask about the process," Ms Bonotto said.

"How much it would cost and whether there would be any objections."

Burger joint Dirtys has made inquiries to expand footpath dining into the adjacent carpark.

The restaurant currently uses the space in front of the business, at 123 Keen St, and in front of the two adjoining businesses.

The extension of space would contain existing dining to the area in front of the business and resume one car park space.

The on-street blister would give the restaurant more secure outdoor dining as they relied on the goodwill of their neighbours to have tables in front of their businesses.

Ms Bonotto said footpath dining brought a great vibe to Lismore and their footpath tables were always the first to be occupied.

"There's something about dining on the street," she said.

"You feel like you're a part of the community."

Dirtys has been trading for three-and-a-half years and she felt Keen St had become "the street" in Lismore.

Ms Bonotto said The Quad had helped boost activity in the street, and she supported more on-street dining which she says lifts the town, particularly at night.

"It looks pretty - a vibrant place where people want to be, a place they want to spend money, and a place they want to come back to," she said.

The council's Traffic Advisory Committee did not support the proposal due to the loss of a carpark, but agreed the council's property team would investigate alternative options.

Councillors at Tuesday night's council meeting voted to further investigate on-street dining.

Councillor Adam Guise said he felt the council should support any business in Lismore wanting to expand or make changes to help it thrive.

He said he felt the council's approval of some on-street dining blisters for some businesses was ad hoc.

"We seem to be supportive of some businesses expanding, and not others," he said.

It opened further discussion, with the council's Assets Manager Scott Turner saying no formal report had yet been prepared as there had only been a preliminary inquiry made.

He said if there was "an appetite" for more on-street dining, there was a process to follow and this was the first step in that process.

Councillors voted to ask the Traffic Advisory Committee to further investigate extending the business' outdoor dining area.

>>> How to activate your Daily Telegraph subscription