Bureaucracy 'crippling' vital transport services

HART Services CEO Colleen Thomas and Community Transport Organisation, Chief Executive Officer, Dianne Hallett are calling on the state government to give ownership back to community transport operators of their fleets and asset replacement funds. CONTRIBUTED

A WOLLONGBAR community transport service says bureaucracy is crippling its ability to offer vital services.

The not-for profit organisation HART Community Transport has provided transport and other support services across the Northern Rivers for more than 30 years

HART Services CEO Colleen Thomas said in October 2016, the NSW Government rescinded the fleet management rights of community transport operators - taking control and changing the rules for buying and replacing vehicles.

As a result, local community transport operators are currently forced to retain inappropriate and substandard quality vehicles, affecting passenger safety and well being.

"Decisions about good fleet management for passenger safety and comfort should be made by individual community transport providers," Ms Thomas said.

"Our HART Services fleet manager Warren Bell, has been with the organisation for over 25 years and has a background in mechanics, he and the local garages know the state of the vehicles inside out.

"It recently took HART Services three months of ongoing lobbying to turn over a 13-year-old, tired and worn-out bus.

"Community Transport operators need to be able to implement commercial practices such as making a decision as to when a vehicle needs replacement - we know our vehicles, our roads and our clients. We must also remain commercially viable, to enable a broader range of transport, and to ensure the most vulnerable travelling public are not missing out."

She said, before the rescindment, community transport service providers were making commercial decisions based on their individual communities and people, enabling better value for money for safe and reliable transport.

"HART Services calls on the NSW Government to declare ownership back to community transport operators of their major asset: their fleets and asset replacement funds," she said.

Community transport services are located in every local government area across NSW filling gaps in the public transport network, increasing transport options for people, and connecting locals to everyday living.

Community Transport Organisation, Chief Executive Officer, Dianne Hallett said elimination of the hands-on approach of NSW government will result in less financial burden on government and more funds to spend on transport services for people who really need it.

"This sector is astute in managing appropriate and economical fleets, caring for people by taking them where they want to be, in safety and with dignity," Ms Hallett said.

A Transport for NSW Spokesman said the department was committed to ensuring the availability of community transport to meet customer needs and contracts more than 80 community transport service providers across NSW.

"Transport for NSW's contracted community transport service providers have been operating under the terms and conditions of the Community Transport Service Contract since October 2016," the spokesman said.

"There have been no changes to the terms and conditions of the Contract and community transport service providers are unencumbered from buying and replacing vehicles in accordance with the terms of the Contract.

"Transport for NSW refutes the assertion that community transport service providers are required to "retain inappropriate and substandard quality vehicles".

"These vehicle are required to be inspected annually through Roads and Maritime Services for their roadworthiness and continued registration."

The spokesman said if community transport service providers have concerns regarding the safety or ongoing functionality of a vehicle, they may apply to Transport for NSW for written consent to purchase a new vehicle before maximum age, as provided by the Contract.

"A template has been provided to community transport service providers to facilitate this process," they said.