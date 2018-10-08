BOM predicts up to four cyclones this season

Satellite image of Cyclone Debbie as it crosses the coastline of Queensland.

THE Bureau of Meteorology is warning against complacency ahead of what is expected to be an average to slightly below average cyclone season this summer.

The federal agency has released its tropical cyclone outlook for 2018-19, while the State Government has launched a Get Ready Queensland Week.

Bureau of Meteorology State Manager Bruce Gunn said severe thunderstorm activity increases in Queensland during spring and summer, typically peaking between October and December.

"Brisbane is particularly prone to severe thunderstorms and sees significantly more severe thunderstorm days than any other capital city in Australia," Mr Gunn said.

"The Tropical Cyclone Outlook released today points to an average to slightly below average season due to the influence of a possible El Nino in the Pacific Ocean, which generally brings warmer and drier conditions to Queensland.

"On average one in four tropical cyclones in the Coral Sea cross the coast and it only takes one cyclone to make a significant season as we have seen with the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Debbie last year."

Cyclone Debbie devastated the Whitsunday coast last March before causing widespread flooding south to Brisbane as a low pressure system.

Mr Gunn said the cyclone season usually ran from November to April but that one early season cyclone had already occurred in the southern hemisphere with Cyclone Liua, the first on record in the Fijian region in September.

"Indications for 2018-19 are for a lower than average chance of widespread major flooding but we anticipate major flooding somewhere in Queensland every wet season," Mr Gunn said.

The Palaszczuk Government has committed $2 million to Get Ready Queensland to help councils prepare their communities for disaster in 2018-19.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also launched the Queensland State Disaster Management Plan, which outlines how Queensland will prevent, prepare, respond to and recover from disasters.

For more information on Get Ready Queensland visit: getready.qld.gov.au or Queensland State Disaster Management Plan: www.disaster.qld.gov.au.