Huge swells, howling winds to lash the state

BATTEN down the hatches NSW - huge five-metre swells and howling winds are set to smash the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted severe thunderstorms to sweep through northeastern NSW today.

The big wet is coming our way.

These storms will be the strongest in the afternoon and early evening period with falls upwards of 25mm expected.

"Keep an eye on radar and any severe storm warnings issues," authorities said.

The wild weather will also affect Sydney's surf conditions.

Showers persist over Sydney. Picture: John Grainger

Surf forecasting sites say a big southerly swell will start to build this afternoon before peaking around lunchtime tomorrow at a massive five metres.

At the same time south-westerly winds are tipped to reach 40 knots.

Severe thunderstorms to sweep through northeastern NSW

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Craig Ryan said the severe storms will likely be confined to northern NSW today.

"We've got possible showers and storms likely up in the north and northeast," he said.

"There's a possibility some of those storms will be severe with large hail, heavy rainfall and strong winds."

Mr Ryan said these storms were the result of a number of weather factors sweeping across the state.

"There's a trough moving its way up the coast and we're seeing northerly and southerly winds converging," he said.

"We also have clear weather and will see daytime surface heating and instability in the atmosphere. Those three factors are handy for storms."

Sydney is heading for a top of 18 today with a very high chance of showers, but Mr Ryan said storms were not expected in the city.

He said warnings could be issued about dangerous swell conditions in the coming hours.

Up to 94mm of rain has fallen in Sydney since last Thursday.

Friday was the wettest day, with the gauge registering a massive dumping of 44mm.