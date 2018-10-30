Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Christine Margaret O'Shea leaves court in Townsville.
Christine Margaret O'Shea leaves court in Townsville.
Crime

Grandma scams family of $84k to spend on makeover

by SAM BIDEY
30th Oct 2018 6:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRANDMOTHER has been jailed after scamming a North Queensland family out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Christine Margaret O'Shea, 69, convinced a Burdekin family to give her more than $84,000 in 20 separate transactions which she told them she would invest in "risky" foreign currency, including the Iraqi dinar.

O'Shea faced Townsville District Court on Friday where she was sentenced to 2½ years' imprisonment.

The court heard she pocketed almost half of the money that she promised to invest.

"(The complainants) had no idea some of the money provided to you was being diverted to your own purposes," Judge Greg Lynham said.

"(It was spent) on what might be described as cosmetic purposes."

O'Shea was known for her work with Amway and that was how she befriended the victims.

Crown prosecutor William Slack attempted to argue O'Shea should have been sentenced on the basis she defrauded $84,000, however, Judge Lynham determined her criminality was limited to the money she kept for herself which was just over $40,000.

The court heard the initial transaction O'Shea took from the family was $1200, but between 2014 and 2017 continued to convince them to invest.

"You encouraged complainants to invest by texting them with deals or notifying them personally of deals," Judge Lynham said.

Defence barrister Rowan Pack said the invested money was practically all lost but the complainants had been aware they were entering a risky situation.

Mr Pack said O'Shea was a grandmother who had lived in the Home Hill area since the early 1970s. He said prior to her offending she was well regarded and had participated in charitable fundraising.

Mr Pack said his client would pay $30,000 restitution and had instructed the $6800 worth of foreign currency police had seized from her to be given to the victims.

Another $4000 would be paid back through SPER.

Taking into account her lack of criminal history and willingness to pay restitution, Judge Lynham ordered O'Shea's sentence be suspended after she served four months imprisonment.

cosmetic purposes court grandmother makeover scam townsville

Top Stories

    Farewell Emily: a community stalwart remembered

    premium_icon Farewell Emily: a community stalwart remembered

    News LONG-time Lismore resident, Emily Betteridge, was remembered and mourned by her community and sister Mary after she passed away.

    Funeral today for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral today for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness” after death of mentor and good friend

    • 30th Oct 2018 6:30 AM
    11 jobs to be created at new recycling facility

    premium_icon 11 jobs to be created at new recycling facility

    Careers Lismore set to hit recycling targets

    $45,000 to help create new market for Lismore

    premium_icon $45,000 to help create new market for Lismore

    News Project will result in large-scale art market to be held next year

    Local Partners