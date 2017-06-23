Bunnyhole jumps into the past

BUNNYHOLE, a new vintage store in Lismore, has opened its doors ready to welcome a new era of bell-bottom jeans, Poodle skirts, big sunglasses, fedoras, funky jackets, small neckties, and chiffon scarves.

Despite a torrent of water during the March flood, business partners Nollie Nahrung and Nikki Roberts battled through to successfully launch the new enterprise.

While many businesses were having to clean-up one shop, this entrepreneurial team had two premises to clean-up.

Treasure Trade owner Nikki Roberts had just started renovating the premises on Magellan Street for Bunnyhole with Nollie Nahrung when the floods struck.

Together they had to clean-up the devastation to the existing store on Molesworth Street and operate the store six days a week while coming in and renovating the new store in the evenings and on Sunday.

"The flood water came in considerably deeper into the Magellan store than the Treasure Trade which is quite strange considering how close the Molesworth Store is to the river,” Ms Roberts said.

"It was exhaustion upon exhaustion,” she said.

"The space was water logged and it hindered the renovations.”

Business partner Nollie Nahrung said that despite the challenges the flood threw up, the excitement was never sullied as the vision for the new store was so strong.

"We felt we could do something great together and the space was right,” Ms Nahrung said.

With a focus on Australian vintage Bunnyhole tries to offer something for everyone.

"These garments are part of fashion history and haven't travelled far which means their carbon footprint is low.”

Bunnyhole owners said they loved seeing their customers expressing their personal narrative through their clothes and highlighting who they are and what their interests are.

"It is like wearable art,” Ms Nahrung said.

The store also has a focus on contemporary designer clothing and will be open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and on Saturdays 9am-2pm.

The store will also trial opening in conjunction with the night markets on Thursday.