Bunnings claims judge wrong to deny Coolum warehouse

The proposed Bunnings Coolum site near the Sunshine Motorway. John McCutcheon

BUNNINGS' lawyers have argued a judge made multiple errors in denying the hardware giant from building a store at Coolum.

The long-running dispute over between Bunnings and the Sunshine Coast council and ratepayers' associations made its way to the Queensland Court of Appeal on Thursday.

Bunnings first applied to build a store on Barns Lane in Coolum in 2006, but the then-Maroochy Shire Council turned them down.

The company applied again in 2012 and in 2016.

Bunnings is appealing a previous court decision that sided with the council's decision to reject the warehouse's approval.

But Bunnings barrister Daniel Gore said the trial judge made mistakes regarding the location of the proposed warehouse with regards to the planning scheme.

He pointed to three occasions when the judgment referred to Coolum instead of Coolum Beach.

Similarly, Mr Gore said the judge had failed to take into account arguments regarding the scheme's definition of a store compared to a showroom.

Mr Gore said the planning scheme would not allow for a Bunnings to be built in the Coolum village area, but said the proposed site in Coolum's west met the planning schemes requirements for a warehouse store.

Bunnings' have submitted hundreds of pages worth of submissions across multiple books.

But the council's barrister Christopher Hughes said the previous court decision was not made in error and parts of Mr Gore's submissions were "inconsequential" to the planning scheme.

The court will release its decision at a later date.