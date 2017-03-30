Bungawalbin hunkers down again as rain revisits

Bungawalbin residents have just come through a weather event, and now look set to be stranded again.

IT NEVER rains but it pours for residents in the flood-stricken village of Bungawalbin.

After barely drying out after the last deluge, the residents of the flood-striken area 32km south of Lismore are now hunkering down during the current storms.

For Candy Lawrence who lives on the Bungawalbin-Whiporie Rd, having some notice of the latest torrential downpours meant she could prepare for this latest event.

"I went out yesterday and bought four loaves of bread and four litres of long life milk,” she said.

"Once it started raining again it means bunking down and this time I'm perfectly happy.”

However, Ms Lawrence said she is concerned as the water table is still extremely high from the last event on March 21.

"We just need to look at the dams and lagoons and they are full,” she said.

"When I built my house I looked at the 100 year flood projections so my house is on an island at the moment, but I'm not worried about being washed away.”

Ms Lawrence said while they are on solar they don't have to rely on mains power.

"We have lost internet and the phones go out with monotonous regularity and there's no mobile,” she said.

"Our free range turkeys are looking miserable and sitting on tree branches out of the water.”

