Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INNOVATIVE IDEAS: Morgahna Godwin's making waves in innovation
INNOVATIVE IDEAS: Morgahna Godwin's making waves in innovation MIKAYLA HAUPT
Health

This woman's app gives hope for ladies with endometriosis

8th Aug 2018 5:23 PM

A BUNDY graphic designer has made an app that will change the lives of Queensland women living with endometriosis.

Manage Endo's creator Morgahna Godwin recently founded a startup and connected with global entrepreneurs to support her idea at the Myriad Innovation Festival in Brisbane.

The app charts pain levels and lifestyle factors to help woman understand their symptoms and triggers.

Ms Godwin said she came up with the brilliant idea when her own endometriosis symptoms kept her from working and got the attention of the Advancing Regional Innovation Program (ARIP).

"The support I received through ARIP was absolutely invaluable as a regional startup founder," she said.

Innovation Minister Kate Jones said ideas like Manage Endo is creating jobs of the future in places like Bundaberg.

"We were proud to support Manage Endo to connect with some of the world's best innovators and venture capitalists at the Myriad Festival earlier this year," she said.

ARIP is part of a $650-million flagship supporting entrepreneurs like Ms Godwin.

endometriosis innovation myriad festival
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'We need rain': the face of the drought

    premium_icon 'We need rain': the face of the drought

    Environment CALVES selling for $5 a head and milk production takes a dive as 100 per cent of the state officially in drought.

    Court told highway murder accused was 'off medication'

    premium_icon Court told highway murder accused was 'off medication'

    News The father of three died at the scene of crash

    First home buyers raise the roof

    premium_icon First home buyers raise the roof

    Property First home buyers have their time in the sun

    Mum-of-four defies traumatic past to open new business

    premium_icon Mum-of-four defies traumatic past to open new business

    News She's confident her shop will thrive in the Lismore CBD

    Local Partners