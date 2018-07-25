Bundy man's 2013 charges come back to haunt him in Toowoomba

The offences landed him with a suspended sentence.

A 35-YEAR-OLD man's offences back in 2013 and 2014 have come back to haunt him after he was handed a suspended sentence today.

Joshua Gordon Thomas Facer fronted the Toowoomba Magistrates Court for actions his lawyer claimed occurred in a difficult time in his life five years ago.

Those actions include stealing $60 from a train station, about $100 from a pokie machine at an RSL and a number of other drug offences.

Facer also procured money from Cash Converters for property that did not belong to him.

The offences all occurred in Bundaberg between 2013 and 2014, but Facer also appeared in the dock of the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on more recent charges.

He pleaded guilty to 11 charges in the city's Magistrates Court this morning, with his lawyer Amber Acreman arguing the older offences were linked to her client's drug use.

Ms Acreman submitted that Facer had become addicted to opioids after a car crash and had stolen money in an opportunistic manner to buy food and cigarettes.

The court heard how Facer was caught on CCTV pinching $60 from the unmanned counter at the Bundaberg train station before then asking a staff member to change the money for him to use a pay phone.

Facer was ordered to pay restitution for the stealing and fraud offences.

He was also caught on camera walking into the pokies at the Bundaberg RSL and cashing out money on a machine in use by another patron around the same time.

The other charge from 2014 involved Facer exchanging two stock whips belonging to other people for $100.

Magistrate Vivian Keegan said she imposed a suspended sentence due to Facer having committing the offences while on parole.

He was given three months jail, suspended for a year, for all of the charges.