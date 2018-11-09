Bundy man jailed for threatening suicide in front of partner

A Bundaberg court heard the man felt like his girlfriend was abandoning him because she didn't want to go with him to one of his counselling sessions - a routine he'd gotten in to after being hit by a car about one year ago.

A BUNDABERG magistrate has voiced her concerns after a man who tried to kill himself in front of his girlfriend appeared before her in court.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the 21-year-old defendant, who appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court via video link yesterday, had escalated an argument between him and his partner into an experience the woman would be unlikely to forget, when he attempted suicide.

On October 11 a council worker called 000 on the pair after they were seen arguing at Alexandra Park in Bundaberg.

The court heard the man felt like his girlfriend was abandoning him because she didn't want to go with him to one of his counselling sessions - a routine he'd gotten in to after being hit by a car on Marybourough St about one year ago.

The crash left the 21-year-old on life support and in need of rehabilitation when he woke up. He also suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and depression and has been addicted to meth since.

After hearing his girlfriend's refusal, the man got angry, smashed her phone and climbed up the Railway Bridge.

He was holding on by his arms when police arrived and managed to coax him down.

Ms Merrin told defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy her concerns revolved around how the defendant's actions mid-argument impacted his girlfriend.

"He made it about her rather than him. That really concerns me ... and the impact on the aggrieved. He's making a very real attempt to kill himself and ... (makes out like) it's all her fault," she said.

In attempting to commit suicide in front of his girlfriend, the man was in breach of a domestic violence order requiring him to be on good behaviour in relation to his partner.

The incident was not the first nor the last time he contravened a DVO.

Breaching another order two days later, this time between him and his mother, the man sent photos to his mum of him cutting his neck.

This was his fifth DVO breach between March and October - each of which involved him threatening suicide or saying he should have died in last year's crash.

"He needs help, there is no doubt," police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said.

The court heard the man had only one previous offence on his criminal history.

He was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for 12 months after serving 26 days (having already served 26 days in pre-sentence custody).

As a result he was granted immediate parole and released on an 18-month probation.