TriCare Bundaberg.
Aged care facility confirms norovirus outbreak

Crystal Jones
by
10th Jun 2019 5:35 PM | Updated: 6:33 PM
TRICARE Bundaberg has confirmed an outbreak of norovirus at its Walker St facility.

A spokeswoman on behalf of the facility's care governance manager said both the Public Health and Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission had been notified following the recent outbreak.

"Within the aged care residence, we implement specific actions and procedures which may be varied by recommendations from either Public Health and the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission. These procedures include stringent cleaning processes," the spokeswoman said.

The facility has not been shut down as part of the outbreak.

"We follow the above mentioned procedures and TriCare provides sufficient notification to visitors, family members and staff of the risks associated with entering the facility and provides PPE for use," she said.

"The aged care residence continues to have active cases and continues daily conversations with the Public Health Unit and head office senior management.

Some residents at the facility remain affected by the virus.

