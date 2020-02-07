Bundjalung man’s big role in national burning plan

A BUNDJALUNG man will meet next week with Federal Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley, to discuss the possibility of a national framework of cultural fire management.

After the recent bushfires, the role of traditional cultural burning practices have become a point of interest for communities and the government at all levels.

Firesticks Alliance is an indigenous-led network, based on the Northern Rivers, that aims to inspire the use of cultural burning as mainstream practice, by facilitating cultural learning pathways to fire and land management.

Oliver Costello is the CEO of Firesticks Alliance, a Bundjalung man born in Byron Bay, a Rosebank resident raised between Byron Shire and Lismore LGA.

"We have directors from Tasmania, Cape York, and we are working with communities across the East Coast, and we are reaching out across the country to build a national framework that supports cultural fire management," he said.

"We are trying to reach out to government and investors to fund a national indigenous cultural fire management training and mentoring program.

"We want it to be culturally accredited and nationally recognised.

"(People accredited could) work with traditional custodians, under their authority, and support those with fire knowledge to practice it and pass it on to those who want to have that knowledge, and develop hubs where this can happen."

The next step of that project is a meeting in Canberra.

Oliver Costello is from Bundjalung Country, and co-founded both by the Firesticks and Jagun Alliance, teaches cultural fire and land management practices.

Mr Costello visited the bushfire affected community of Mogo recently, to support recovery, and there he met Ms Ley.

"I said to her 'Firesticks has a plan, we want your support', and her adviser said to me they had sent me an email an hour earlier, to invite me to Canberra to a round table, so I was in Canberra a couple of weeks ago, discussing recovery," he said.

"The minister was very supportive and very interested.

"We put a proposal together, I wrote to Minister Ley, the Prime Minister and other ministers, briefing them on what we want to do, our concerns, protocols and some of the issues working with NGOs, because we want to have really strong partnerships with traditional owner groups who have the authority in these matters under Native Titles.

"We need investment, co-ordination with State agencies like RFS, National Parks and others."

Mr Costello is preparing to meet Ms Ley next week in Canberra regarding the aspirations of traditional custodians about managing their lands.