Bundjalung artist sent to Venice Biennale

ARTIST: From left, Frances Rings, Djon Mundine, and Rhoda Roberts, who were involved in the Bundjalung project The Gathering, in conjunction with Norpa, in 2015.

BUNDJALUNG artist Djon Mundine is currently on his way to Venice, Italy, as part of a group of nine Australian First Nations Curators sent by Australia Council to take part in an international exchange program at the 57th International Art Exhibition in Venice next week.

Mundine has strong ties with the Norther Rivers as he has worked developing in a number of arts projects with Norpa.

Australia Council's Executive Director Strategic Development and Advocacy, Dr Wendy Were, said that the First Nations Curators Program at the 2017 Venice Biennale aligns with a deep First Nations focus by Australian at the Biennale, with Tracey Moffatt as the first solo Indigenous artist to represent Australia at this prestigious global art exhibition.

"The week-long professional development opportunity supports Australian First Nations curators to build partnerships based on reciprocal and mutual exchange with other First Nations international curators from Canada, New Zealand and Norway, as well as increasing networks and collaborations between artists and curators,” Dr Were said.

"This program has been generously supported by Sam Meers and the Nelson Meers Foundation through the highly successful public-private partnership model of the Venice project,” Dr Were said.

Held during the Vernissage (preview) week of the Venice Biennale, the First Nations Curators program runs from May 9 to 15.

The Australian participants are:

. Bruce Johnson-McLean (QLD)

. Carly Lane (WA)

. Clothilde Bullen (NSW)

. Djon Mundine OAM (NSW)

. Franchesca Cubillo (ACT)

. Nici Cumpston (SA)

. Nicole Foreshew (NSW)

. Stephen Gilchrist (NSW)

. Teho Ropeyarn (QLD)

Djon Mundine

Djon Mundine OAM is a member of the Bandjalung nation.

Mr Mundine has an extended career as an artist, curator, activist, writer, and is reknowned as the concept curator for the Aboriginal Memorial installation permanently exhibited at the National Gallery of Australia.

He was awarded an OAM in 1993 and was Research Professor at Minpaku Museum of Ethnology in Osaka over 2005-2006.

He is currently Indigenous Curator-Contemporary Art at the Campbelltown Art Centre.