Bundjalarms take out netball title

ALL SMILES: Bundjalarms won the division 1 netball grand final at Lismore.

ALL SMILES: Bundjalarms won the division 1 netball grand final at Lismore. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

BUNDJALARMS took out the Lismore Netball Association Division 1 grand final with a hard-fought 43-36 win over the Woodlawn Herons at the Marie Mackney courts on Saturday.

It was the fifth grand final appearance for the minor premiers Bundjalarms while Herons knocked out defending champions Daleys in the semi-finals.

The final was a very physical game with both teams showing great skills.

Bundjalarms were up by one goal at half-time taking a narrow 19-18 lead into the break.

A change in positions for Bundjalarms moved Tamara Yates into goal shooter and pocket rocket player Zoe Williams to goal attack.

It sparked the attack and by the third quarter break Bundjalarms were up by three goals at 30-27.

They eventually skipped away for the eight-point win.

Standout players for Bundjalarms were Emma Sculley at goal keeper and Williams.

The Woodlawn Herons were best served by Zoe Lawrence- Daly at goal shooter and centre court player Courteney Watson.

Best and Fairest awards

10 years Yvonne Magarry Trophy to Laila Hickling

11 years Val Davison Trophy to Ashlee Rugendyke

12 years Mel Battese Trophy to Ruby Barnes

Intermediate Aileen Miller Trophy to Taya Cottee

Senior div 1 Lynne Sims Trophy to Zoe Williams

Encouragement awards

Junior Joan Bird - Daleys Dandelions

Intermediate Yvonne Magarry - Summerlanders Storm

Senior Colleen Glencross - Clunes Cruisers

Gloria Rumble Coaches Award - Melissa Barnes and Claire Wade

Joan Savins Jnr umpire trophy - Molly Spencer

Lyn Webster Snr umpire trophy - Maddie Mitchell

Marie Mackney Memorial Trophy Service to the Association - Suellen Innes

Niki Taylor Memorial Award was awarded to Sandra Walker "for a commitment that embodies the spirit and love of netball.”