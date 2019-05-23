Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Rum.
Bundaberg Rum. Mike Knott BUN040418RUM3
News

Bundaberg Rum setting the bar for parental leave

Geordi Offord
by
23rd May 2019 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bundaberg Rum Distillery is about to set the bar for parental leave across the country.

The distillery's parent company, Diageo, has announced mothers and fathers to be will be able to take six months leave with full pay.

The policy will also be rolled out worldwide through Diageo businesses in countries such as North America, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, Russia, Colombia, Venezuela, and Australia.

Diageo Australia managing director David Smith said they are moving the conversation from 'women having children' to 'people raising families'.

"This is about removing barriers to career progression and ensuring talent is retained and nurtured," he said.

"If these sorts of policies are more widely adopted in society, it can be a real game changer for shared responsibilities, getting women who want to back into work earlier, and giving men more time to enjoy the experience of being a new parent."

The new policy will come into effect from July 1.

bundaberg rum diageo editors picks parental leave
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    ‘The roof leaks like a sieve’: SES in dire need of new home

    premium_icon ‘The roof leaks like a sieve’: SES in dire need of new home

    Council News IN A serious storm, Ballina’s State Emergency Service base could be the first building to go, the mayor said.

    Enjoy a free breakfast with local butchers

    premium_icon Enjoy a free breakfast with local butchers

    Whats On More than 600kg of beef and 400 loaves of bread will be consumed

    • 23rd May 2019 12:00 PM
    Delays in dealing with 90-year-old child sex offender

    premium_icon Delays in dealing with 90-year-old child sex offender

    Crime The Northern Rivers man was found to have committed 10 offences

    Cancer patient Millie makes three wishes

    Cancer patient Millie makes three wishes

    Community The seven-year-old was given a wish doll by a family friend

    • 23rd May 2019 12:00 PM