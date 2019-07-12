Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Court House
Court House Brian Cassidy
Crime

Bundaberg doctor charged with possession of child porn

Katie Hall
by
12th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG doctor who previously worked for the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has appeared in court charged with possessing child exploitation material.

Dr Rajdeep Singh Sandhu appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday. He has been charged with one count of possessing child exploitation material.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told Magistrate Ross Woodford a brief of evidence was still being prepared for the case.

A search and examination of Dr Sandhu's computer was also unfinished, the court heard.

Dr Sandhu claimed that his arrest and search of his computer was "unlawful" and asked Mr Woodford to have his arrest "discontinued".

Mr Woodford explained to Dr Sandhu he would be able to have his defence heard when he next returned to court and entered a plea of guilty or not guilty.

Dr Sandhu then tried to appeal to Mr Woodford to "relax" his bail conditions.

One condition is that Dr Sandhu report to the Bundaberg Police Station once a week.

Dr Sandhu asked if he could only report once a fortnight, but gave no reason why.

But Sgt Burgess shut down Dr Sandhu's request on the basis that the alleged offences were "serious".

"There's reasons police would like to keep tabs on Mr Sandhu," Sgt Burgess said.

Mr Woodford said Dr Sandhu had to report every Monday to Bundaberg Police Station.

A WBHHS spokeswoman confirmed Dr Sandhu had been employed as a staff psychiatrist for the Adult Mental Health Service in Bundaberg.

"He has not worked in a WBHHS facility since September 2018, when he tendered his resignation," the spokeswoman said.

"WBHHS is aware of the nature but not the detail of the charges, which arose after his employment ceased."

Dr Sandhu will reappear in court on September 5.

buncourt bundaberg child exploitation material charge crime doctor
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Petrol attack: Lawyer wants serious DV case thrown out

    premium_icon Petrol attack: Lawyer wants serious DV case thrown out

    Crime THE Casino man, who is accused of threatening to set his ex-partner alight, has been in custody since last November.

    Casino drive-by shooting case debated in court

    premium_icon Casino drive-by shooting case debated in court

    Crime Man allegedly shot a man in the shoulder in a drive-by incident

    Artist's psychedelic world where music and art collide

    premium_icon Artist's psychedelic world where music and art collide

    Art & Theatre Exploring the state of mind where dreaming happens

    Violent incident at Girards Hill puts man in diversion

    premium_icon Violent incident at Girards Hill puts man in diversion

    Crime He recklessly wounded another man in an incident last November