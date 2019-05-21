'Bunch of drop-kicks': Former MP slams Labor performance

ELECTION REACTION: Brian Courtice has slammed the Labor Party's performance at the election.

HINKLER'S only Labor member Brian Courtice has slammed the Bill Shorten-led ALP after its performance in the federal election on the weekend.

Mr Courtice, who represented the region from 1987-1993, said the LNP had achieved an incredible result.

"They (Labor) were tipped to win and they believed they only had to turn up on the day to secure the keys to the Lodge," said Mr Courtice, who also writes a weekly NewsMail column.

"Their biggest own goal was when the shadow treasurer Chris Bowen said, 'If people don't like our policies on franking credits and negative gearing don't vote for us'.

"They took his word.

"What this election result does say is people, particularly Queenslanders, want jobs and job security ... the three sitting members in Hinkler, Flynn and Wide Bay did extremely well and were successful in being re-elected."

Mr Courtice said things such as the franking and negative gearing policies hurt Mr Shorten.

"The only winners there would have been multi-nationals. People would have lost their properties, their businesses and families wouldn't have been able to pass on their houses to their children, so it was a dumb idea by dumb politicians," he said.

"What Labor now has to do is adopt policies they once stood for like working people, farmers and pensioners, and move away from the green element that's come over and captivated them."

He went on to say it was sad how the party was currently set up.

"The way the factional structure is set up in the Labor party, a handful of faceless people are selecting candidates," he said.

"People who go to university, work in a legal administration or work as a political staffer and then get shoe-horned into parliament.

"They have no life skills and they don't stand for anything except their own advancement, and that's happened to such a degree that there's hardly anyone left on the Labor caucus that's ever done a day's work in their life.

"They've never seen a crowbar or a shovel, none of them have shorn a sheep or cut cane and none of them have built a barbed-wire fence and yet these are the sort of people that are imposing policies on Australians that just won't work."

Mr Courtice also slammed the Labor party for its stance on renewable energy.

"You cannot replace base-load power with solar or wind energy, it just does not work," he said.

"Unfortunately the Greens and Labor have been less than honest pushing their mad agenda of 45 per cent renewables and the general public woke up.

"You have an industry in Queensland with employs 212,000 people and is worth $54 billion, that is the coal industry...coal is king in Queensland and so it should be.

"Why on earth would we close down our coal industry to please a bunch of latte-sipping left-wing loonies in Melbourne?"

Mr Courtice said the recent death of past prime minister Bob Hawke highlighted just how different the party was now to how it was in the past.

"They need to discover what the Labor leaders of the past did," he said.

"I think the sad passing of an icon in Bob Hawke last Thursday has highlighted the difference between the Hawke and Keating capable governments and the bunch of drop-kicks that are at present running Labor.

"This mob wouldn't come up to the knees of the great Labor leaders and it's no wonder thousands of rusted-on voters turned on them and voted conservative for the fist time."

However, Mr Courtice said he believes NSW MP Jason Clare is most capable of being Mr Shorten's successor.

"He's a right winger and would be the best leader, the rest of them have no more ability than a David Jones store dummy," he said.