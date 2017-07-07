Bumper weekend of fun events with great weather

Lukas Miller, 6, of Lismore, in Ballina enjoying his school holiday in the wonderful weather - just like all the surfers competing up the road in the

Northern Rivers punters will be spoilt rotten this weekend as a smorgasbord of fun activities are set to be graced with sunny weather and a comfortable 19 degrees all weekend.

Festivities are off to a great start with Skullcandy Oz Grom Open in Lennox Head, and the Outdoor Leisure Show in Lismore underway.

Just down the road the Evans Head Fishing Classic, which is under new management, promises to be bigger and better than ever with all competitors in the running for total prizes worth over $80,000.

The Evans Head Fishing Classic is introducing 'Catch 'n' Snap' which will see weigh-ins now based on fish-friendly photographs - anglers will photograph their catch on brag mats, then can keep the fish or release it back into the water.

Skullcandy Oz Grom Open: Oz Grom Open will see surfers from 10 countries and a field this year of 170 competitors from Europe, the United States, Japan and New Zealand.

For those who love local music, the Beach Sound Music Festival is running alongside the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open in Lennox Head and features Lunatics on Pogosticks, VOIID, Mini Skirt, Wharves and White Blanks.

Co-organisor Ben Luke said they had already sold 100 tickets and he was 'pretty pumped' to see the reaction.

"I think it's going to be good," he said.

"I'm really excited to see all the bands.

"I wanted to bring the music culture down from Byron Bay and make it more active in Lennox Head.

"It has had lots of support and council have been very supportive."

Beach Sounds is co-promoted by members of Wharves which were announced as the winners of the Triple J Unearthed competition to play Splendour in the Grass.

It is an all-ages and alcohol-free event which is supported by Skullcandy which sponsors the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open.

Tickets to Beach Sounds cost $15 plus a booking fee from trybooking.com or $20 on the night.

The all age event will be held in the Park Lane Theatre in the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre from 6:45pm today.

For those who prefer camping to waves the Outdoor Leisure Show will be held in Lismore this weekend from 9am to 4pm daily at the Lismore Showgrounds.

It is the largest show of its kind in regional New South Wales and attracts more than 180 exhibitors from across Australia and about 12,000 visitors.